Trump signs bills to help patients stop overpaying for drugs

President Donald Trump holds up the 'Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act' after signing it and the 'Know the Lowest Price Act of 2018,' during a ceremony in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. These bills, which were sponsored by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in red, and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., right, help protect Medicare patients and those with private insurance from overpaying for prescription drugs by outlawing pharmacy "gag clauses." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh)