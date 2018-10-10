US doctor treats woman bitten by wild monkey overseas

RENO, NV (KTVN/CNN) – A U.S.-based doctor might have saved the life of a Reno woman bitten by a wild monkey overseas.
The monkeys Lisa Leiden captured on camera during her South African vacation seemed like harmless little guys – until one of them went rogue, latching onto her leg and sinking in his teeth.
Because the attack was unprovoked, Dr. Steven Zell, a professor of medicine at the University of Nevada, Reno, assumed the monkey might have been rabid.
"[Leiden] got a hold of me fairly quickly, because she was told that there was absolutely no risk with the bite," Zell said.
Zell, also a certified travel medicine consultant, disagreed that the bite carried no risk.
From half a world away, Zell coordinated Leiden’s medical treatment, telling her to clean the wound thoroughly with soap and a profuse amount of water and alcohol right away.
"That was the first thing we needed to do, just basic first aid," he said.
Zell then immediately looked through his global directory of doctors and found a clinic for Leiden in Johannesburg, South Africa.
"They had in stock rabies immune globulin, which is really difficult to get," he said.
Rabies can take weeks to fully incubate, which allows up to a week for proper treatment.
“If you don’t treat rabies, it becomes a fatal disease,” Zell said.
Luckily, within three days, Leiden had received 7 milliliters of the rabies immune globulin, and started a series of four shots of Rabavert, a rabies vaccine.
Ending her trip with potentially life-saving medical treatment, Leiden later received the last three shots in Reno.
"We assume that she did not acquire rabies clinically, and even if the organism did bite her and inject the rabies virus, she got appropriate treatment very quickly," Zell said.
He added that it’s important for anyone traveling internationally, especially to areas with high instances of rabies, to take preventative measures.
Copyright 2018 KTVN via CNN. All rights reserved.