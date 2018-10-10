What You Need to Know About Electronic Air Cleaners

Does the air in your home feel or smell stuffy all the time, no matter how often you clean?
Does someone in your family suffer from asthma or allergies, or display persistent respiratory symptoms?
If so, it’s time to talk to an air conditioning company about having an electronic air cleaner installed in your home.
Why You Need an Electronic Air Cleaner
The air indoors can sometimes be more heavily contaminated than the air outdoors—even for city dwellers! In fact, indoor air pollution is considered to be among the most serious environmental health risks. The indoor air can be polluted by particulate matter, including the following:
Smoke
Dust
Pollen
Animal dander
Tobacco
Particulate matter includes tiny particles associated with bacteria, viruses, molds, and dust mites. Gaseous pollutants can also contaminate the indoor air. These are derived from combustion processes. Some common sources of gaseous pollutants include the following:
Paints
Adhesives
Gas cooking stoves
Vehicle exhaust
Varnishes
Cleaning products
Pesticides
These are just a few of the contaminants that could be clouding up the air in your home. By installing an electronic air cleaner in your home, your family can have a safe haven from these dangerous pollutants.
How Electronic Air Cleaners Work
Although there are some differences from brand to brand, electronic air cleaners generally rely on three mechanisms of action to scrub the indoor air clean. They are the use of physical filters, ionization, and ozone generators.
Physical filters: Air is pushed through a filter to remove large particles, such as lint and fur.
Ionization: The smaller particles pass through the filter and enter the ionization area, where they are charged so that they clump together. The plates inside the device use positive and negative charges to cause the small clumps of particles to stick to the plates.
Ozone generator: Air passed through here gets extra oxygen atoms, which combine with the contaminants to kill microorganisms.
