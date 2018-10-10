Winter visitors descend on southern AZ as weather gets colder

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - In the first week of October, thousands of winter visitors descend on Tucson clogging the streets, jamming the golf courses and making it more difficult to get reservations at local restaurants.
But it's only the first wave. A second wave of snowbirds arrives in January for the high season.
“I’ve got the best of both worlds,” said 77-year-old Nancy Smith, who has been a Tucson snowbird for 21 years. “I’m from Pierrepont Manor, New York.” That’s about 35 miles north of Syracuse, NY near Lake Ontario.
“I migrate, I make my home there for six months,” she said. “Then I migrate and make my home here for six months.” And as far as economics, “I spend about the same amount of money here as I do there.”
At the Tucson Estates Golf Course, things change when the snowbirds arrive.
"In the summer, we just show up and play," said Sharon McDonald, a retiree from Wisconsin, who makes Tucson Estates her year round home. "But in the winter we have to control the amount of people who play."
Tee times are a must and rounds can last a while.
"We have to wait on just about every hole," she said. "I don't play as much in winter."
As to whether they are snowbirds or winter visitors has been a debate. Some felt snowbird was derogatory.
"Some people prefer to be called winter visitors," said McDonald. "Not snowbirds."
But Smith embraces the term.
"Absolutely, because that's what I am," she said.
A former physical education teacher before retirement, she volunteers for hospitals, a local hospice and to set up events, like the upcoming ice cream social.
"I love giving to my community," she said. "And Tucson is just as much home as New York. I can't choose between the two."
She believes most long time snowbirds give of their time, but it’s up to them.
“You can be as busy as you want to be, or as sedentary as you want to be,” she said. “It’s your choice.”
Christine Nason, the communications director for Tucson Estates says she sets up as many as 3,000 events a year for the residents.
“You can be as busy as you want to be or as bored as you want to be,” said Nason. “When anybody comes through the door, that’s what we tell them.”
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.