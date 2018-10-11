Arrest made in NY limo crash; company owner’s son charged with criminally negligent homicide

(RNN) – Police arrested a limousine company owner’s son on Wednesday in connection with the deadly crash that killed 20 people in New York on Saturday.
State police said Nauman Hussain was arrested during a traffic stop. They also said he has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with the crash.
He is listed as the operator of Prestige Limousine Chauffeur Service, which his father Shahed owns.
“The sole responsibility for that motor vehicle being on the road on Saturday rests with Nauman Hussain," said New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said the vehicle failed a state inspection, meaning it shouldn't have been in service.
He also said the driver did not have a proper license to operate the vehicle.
An attorney for the company said neither claim is true.
The crash killed the driver, all 17 passengers inside the limo and two pedestrians.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.