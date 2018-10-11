Bosnian Croat nationalists protest election of moderate

People lace candles by a poster reading "not my president" during protest in Mostar, Bosnia, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Several thousand Bosnian Croat nationalists have protested the election victory of a moderate politician last weekend in the race for the Croat seat in Bosnia's three-person presidency. The crowd Thursday marched through the ethnically divided southern town of Mostar holding banners reading "Not my president" and "RIP democracy" in protest at the election of Zeljko Komsic." (AP Photo/Amel Emric) (AP)