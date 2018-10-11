Co-workers of deadly basketball shooting victim heartbroken

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It has been a tough few days for co-workers of Vashaun Baker. He was a cook at a restaurant near Park Place Mall.
One of his co-workers Amanda Corrales, worked with him for more than two years. She says, Baker liked to dance and make his co-workers laugh and smile.
Corrales found out the day after the shooting that Baker had died, she went to work the next day and it was tough for her not seeing him around.
She told Tucson News Now, “We lost someone so special, over something so petty.”
On Tuesday night his co-workers held a vigil for him at the basketball court where he was shot. The candles, teddy bears and flowers still remain there Wednesday.
Baker’s co-workers tell us, they will support each other and his family.
