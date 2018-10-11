CROP Hunger Walks encourage neighbors to walk together and fight hunger locally, worldwide

25 percent of the local CROP Hunger Walk proceeds will stay in Tucson and go to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Casa Maria Soup Kitchen and Interfaith Community Services, while 75 percent of the proceeds from the Walk go to Church World Service (CWS) work around the globe including self-help development, refugee aid and resettlement and major disaster relief, rebuilding & disaster preparedness. CWS helps all people in need regardless of religion or race.