CROP Hunger Walks encourage neighbors to walk together and fight hunger locally, worldwide

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - CROP Hunger Walks encourage neighbors to walk together and fight hunger both locally and worldwide.
This year’s CROP Hunger Walk in Tucson will begin Sunday, Oct. 28 with registration at 1:30 p.m. and the walk starting at 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church at Park Avenue & 4th Street. Free parking will be available in the UA Tyndall Garage at 4th Street and Tyndall.
Participants will walk 1.5 to 2 miles and enjoy free eegee’s on their return.
CROP Hunger Walks are based on the belief that “charity begins at home” but shouldn’t end there. Walking together, community members raise funds from friends and neighbors both in person and on social media and at www.crophungerwalk.org/tucsonaz. Participants can use the website to form a team or sign up through a local church.
25 percent of the local CROP Hunger Walk proceeds will stay in Tucson and go to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Casa Maria Soup Kitchen and Interfaith Community Services, while 75 percent of the proceeds from the Walk go to Church World Service (CWS) work around the globe including self-help development, refugee aid and resettlement and major disaster relief, rebuilding & disaster preparedness. CWS helps all people in need regardless of religion or race.
In the last 13 years, over $212,045 has been raised! In 2017 Tucson CROP Walkers raised more than $19,000, with this year’s goal being $25,000.
For more information on how to join this effort to give refugees, poor villagers and disaster victims worldwide a better life, contact Betty Lu Holland 579-2895 or Sherry Letson at (520) 954-4057.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.