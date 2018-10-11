FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Moisture from Sergio moves in tonight!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - After a quiet couple of days, things start to change before the weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Sergio impacts Arizona.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Friday and Saturday because of the expected impacts from Sergio. We do that anytime we think the weather will impact your day.

THURSDAY: Clouds building in with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: 90 percent chance of showers. Cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.
SATURDAY: 50 percent chance of showers lingering. Clearing skies. Highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: 40 percent chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with highs around 80 degrees. 30 percent chance of storms.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. 20 percent chance of storms.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. 10 percent chance of storms.