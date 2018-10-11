TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side.
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers had pulled over a vehicle near I-10 and Twin Peaks, when several people jumped out and ran.
According to DPS those who ran are suspected to be in the U.S. illegally.
Troopers have the driver in custody, and a search is on for the five people that ran, both the Marana Police Department and the Border Patrol are assisting in that search.
