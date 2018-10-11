Open house for Houghton Road Corridor projects

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The public is invited to attend an open house hosted by the City of Tucson Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), to find out about three Houghton Road Corridor projects from Valencia Road to Interstate 10.
The open house is Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Empire High School Dining Auditorium at 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson.
Information will be available to the public on the three Houghton Road Corridor project segments: Valencia Road to Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad, and Union Pacific Railroad to I-10 projects.
For more information about the public open house, please contact Stephanie Stanley, community relations, at 520-327-6077 or stephanie@gordleygroup.com or TDOT project manager Michael Marietti at 520-837-6629 or michael.marietti@tucsonaz.gov or visit the project website at www.houghtonroad.info.
These projects are part of the $2.1 billion, 20-year RTA plan, which will be funded through June 2026. In its 12th year, the multimodal plan includes roadway, safety, transit, environmental and economic vitality improvements funded by the half-cent excise tax of the RTA, which is a special taxing district.
For more information on the RTA Plan, visit http://www.rtamobility.com.
