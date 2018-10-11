Oro Valley Music Festival returns at new location

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Thousands of people plan to flock to Naranja Park this weekend for the Oro Valley Music Festival.
It’s the first year being held at the public park. Festival representatives said the reason for the change of venue was because it has outgrown the previous venue where it was held since it started in 2015.
Mike Saffer said this year officials are expecting double the crowd. When searching for a venue they wanted it to accommodate for the growth while allowing for future growth.
Saffer said they also wanted it to stay in Oro Valley as that’s where it was born.
Thousands of people are expected to attend – both from across southern Arizona and out of state. Saffer said last year the estimated economic impact was $6 million.
This year, officials anticipate a significant increase of money pouring into the local economy. He says hotels are starting to fill up now for the festival.
“Between people coming in from out of town and spending money in our community and just those of us in the community that live here and work here, and you know are excited to come to something like this. I think it’s a significant impact,” he said.
A new venue means new security for the event. Saffer says they are teaming up with the Oro Valley Police Department to make sure everything stays under control.
This year the police department will deploy its fleet of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. These drone-type devices will fly above the park during the event.
Last year, OVPD borrowed Sahuarita’s drone and said it was helpful with crowd control, parking and figuring out where to move resources.
“We will take still pictures throughout the event to show the progression of the crowd, the traffic, and we will be able to direct resources to poorest areas,” Oro Valley Police officer Sarah Liner said.
The police department will have a van on-site where concert-goers can go to watch the aircraft’s footage in real-time on a TV screen.
Festival representatives say they increased security this year and will have a private team on the ground alongside off-duty police officers.
The festival begins on Saturday, Oct. 13 with country music stars like Chris Young. Sunday is a pop day.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.