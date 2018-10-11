Pima Vocational High School, Las Artes accepting students for October sessions

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Know someone who could use some assistance in finishing high school, earning their GED? Pima County has two programs with sessions starting at the end of the month that can help.
The two programs - Pima Vocational High School and Las Artes Arts & Education Center are accepting applications for entry into late October sessions.
Pima Vocational High School is accepting students age 16-21 who want to earn their high school diploma for the program session that begins Wednesday, Oct. 24.
Those interested in applying, must first attend a two-day orientation on Thursday. Oct. 18, and Friday, Oct. 19 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day, at PVHS’s south campus, 175 W. Irvington Road. PVHS has a second campus on the northwest side at 5025 W. Ina Road.
Call 724-9470 to reserve a spot. A registration packet can be obtained on the PVHS website or at either campus.
PVHS offers students real-world work experience with their academic classes, enabling them to pair their studies with internships ranging from office work to daycare to nonprofit work.
Students leave with an accredited high school diploma, career plan, and possessing the ability to sustain a job.
A second program in Pima County is the Las Artes Arts & Education Center. They are accepting students for the GED program session that begins Monday, Oct. 29.
The program pays students a weekly incentive to offset the cost of transportation, clothing and school supplies.
A new student orientation for the session will be held Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the school at 23 W. 27th St. in South Tucson.
Young people ages 17-22 must complete an application and take a basic assessment to determine placement level before attending the Las Artes orientation. They can come to the school Monday through Thursday for that initial assessment, beginning at 8:15 a.m.
Both schools are programs of the Pima County Community Services, Employment and Training Department.
