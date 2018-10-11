Police: Cyclist struck in alleged hit and run; 'A' Mountain closed

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Police have shut down "A" Mountain after a cyclist by a vehicle that later crashed.
The cyclist was taken to a hospital for treatement of life-threatening injuries. The woman driving the car was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, the woman allegedly hit the cyclist on the way down the mountain, left the scene, then crashed into a boulder at the mountain’s base.
Dugan said the initial investigation shows that the woman was impaired.
Access to the mountain is expected to be shut down for about three to four hours.
