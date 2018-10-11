Silver Alert: Cordes Lakes man last seen headed to bible study

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Cordes Lakes man.
70-year-old Victor Allen Jahns is driving a green 1994 Dodge Ram 2500 truck with Arizona license BAM5826. The truck has green sideboards and a blue tarp over the back.
Jahns is described as 6-foot-0, 230 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 10, in Cordes Lakes and was headed to bible study. He was wearing a blue polo short-sleeve shirt with black Levi’s and tan lace-up work boots. He also was wearing a khaki baseball hat and glasses.
He is diabetic and has high blood pressure.
If you see Jahns or his truck, please call the Arizona State Police at (928) 773-3600 or the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 771-3260.
