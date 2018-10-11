Tucson FD in national study of cancer risk in firefighters

This isn’t the first time Tucson Fire has gotten involved in researching its firefighters risk of cancer. Over the past four years the department has been a part of a FEMA study to assess firefighters' cancer risk as well. Because of that study Wallentine, says the department has made changes to protect its firefighters. Some of those changes include making their firefighters now wash down now to get rid of contaminants they could ingest or that their skin could absorb, making their firefighters do rehab now when they come out of fire, and changing their firefighters hoods to a new one that stops cancerous particles but still is breathable.