Tucson police release name of pedestrian killed in crash on First Avenue

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the pedestrian killed in a collision with a vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
According to a TPD news release, 59-year-old Robert Alfred Connor was pronounced dead at the scene, after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday night in the 3300 block of North First Avenue.
TPD Traffic Investigations Unit detectives also responded to the scene. They learned that the driver of a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe had been heading southbound on First Avenue, as Connor was crossing the street from east to west.
Connor was not in a crosswalk (painted or implied) when he was struck by the Santa Fe, according to the TPD news release. The driver was not injured.
Detectives have determined neither speed nor impairment were a factor in this collision.
The investigation is on-going and no citations or arrests have been made at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
