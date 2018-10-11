Tucson Sugar Skulls set open tryout for players in November

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Sugar Skulls, Tucson’s new indoor football team will be holding an open tryout for players next month.
This is a great opportunity for perspective players to take the next step in their professional careers. Many from the Indoor Football League have been able to further their careers in the National Football League and the Canadian Football League.
According to a Sugar Skulls news release the tryout will be on November 10, with registration from 8 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. at the Kino Sports Complex, at 2500 East Ajo Way.
The tryout will be at the North Grandstand Field and will begin immediately after registration, all players intending to tryout need to register first, with a signup fee of $80, cash and money orders only - no debit, credit cards or personal checks will be accepted.)
Participants need to provide their own cleats, shorts and accessories, according to the news release. There will also be no locker rooms available so participants must be prepared upon arrival.
The tryout is non-contact, so pads and helmets are not necessary.
Head coach Marcus Coleman and other coaching staff will evaluate participants in the 40-yard dash, short shuttles and position drafts.
Links to film and players resumes can be sent at anytime to scouting@tucsonsugarskulls.com
This is the first year for the Sugar Skulls as an expansion team for the Indoor Football League, with home games beginning in March at the Tucson Arena.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.