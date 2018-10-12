ACTION DAY: Stormy afternoon in store for Tucson area Tuesday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for Action Days on Tuesday, Oct. 23, because of the possibility of a stormy afternoon.
Isolated storms, which will fire up due to an upper-level low, could be strong with small hail and strong winds.
We call for an Action Day any time we think the weather will affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.
Don’t forget to track the latest weather alerts with the Tucson News Now weather app, it is available for free HERE.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.