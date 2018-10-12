ACTION DAY: Flash flooding possible this weekend thanks to Sergio

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day Friday and Saturday because of the expected impacts from Tropical Storm Sergio.
Sergio will make landfall late Thursday or early Friday and quickly weaken into a tropical depression.
Even as a depression, there will be plenty of rain.
We have a 90 percent chance of rain Friday, an 80 percent chance Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday. The rain will also bring lower temperatures with the high topping off in the upper 70s.
The good news is the storms will probably not be severe, but we could still see some flash flooding on Saturday. That is why the team has called an Action Day, which we do that anytime we think the weather will impact your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.
