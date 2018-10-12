2-alarm fire destroys building at Breakers Water Park

A building at the former Breakers Water Park was destroyed by fire on Friday, Oct. 12. (Source: Northwest Fire District)
By Tucson News Now | October 12, 2018 at 6:27 AM MST - Updated October 12 at 6:27 AM

MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A building at a former water park was destroyed in a 2-alarm fire early on Friday, Oct. 12.

According to information from the Northwest Fire District, the report of a structure fire came at about 12:30 a.m. Arriving crews found fire burning one structure, believed to be the old restaurant at Breakers Water Park, 8555 W. Tangerine Road.

It took 40 firefighters until 2 a.m. to extinguish the fire.

A wall and the roof of the building collapsed, but there were no injuries.

Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause.

Breakers Water Park, a popular summertime attraction for southern Arizona, closed earlier this year.

