2-alarm fire destroys building at Breakers Water Park

MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A building at a former water park was destroyed in a 2-alarm fire early on Friday, Oct. 12.
According to information from the Northwest Fire District, the report of a structure fire came at about 12:30 a.m. Arriving crews found fire burning one structure, believed to be the old restaurant at Breakers Water Park, 8555 W. Tangerine Road.
It took 40 firefighters until 2 a.m. to extinguish the fire.
A wall and the roof of the building collapsed, but there were no injuries.
Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause.
Breakers Water Park, a popular summertime attraction for southern Arizona, closed earlier this year.
