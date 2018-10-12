Ballots have been mailed for the 2018 General Election

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Early voting for the November 6, 2018 Arizona General Election has started and F. Ann Rodriguez, the Pima County Recorder, wants to encourage everyone to vote their ballot and use the voting resources available to them.
“A record 390,000 Ballot by Mail ballots were mailed out the afternoon of Wednesday, October 10, 2018,” Rodriguez commented, in a recent news release, “Because of the high volume of Ballot by Mail ballots being mailed, it may take a few days for voters to receive their ballot in their mailbox.” Watch for the GREEN envelope in your mailbox.
When voters receive their Ballot by Mail, the ballot can be voted thoughtfully and leisurely in the comfort and privacy of your home.
- Read the Blue instruction sheet in your ballot packet.
- Make your selections. DO NOT use a felt tipped pen.
- Place your voted ballot into the white ballot affidavit envelope that has your name printed on it.
- Be sure to sign your name next to the large X on the white ballot affidavit envelope
- Place the white ballot affidavit envelope containing your voted ballot into the yellow postage paid return envelope.
- Drop in the mail to go back to the Pima County Recorder’s Office or hand deliver to one of our Early Voting Sites listed at www.recorder.pima.gov .
- You can order a Ballot by Mail until Friday, October 26, 2018.
In Person:
Any registered Pima County voter is invited to visit one of our Early Voting Sites throughout Pima County to cast their ballot early. A list of early voting sites, including their hours and directions, is available on the Pima County Recorder’s website at www.recorder.pima.gov, click on Early Voting Sites. All of the Recorder’s Office sites opened on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.
Ballot Status:
Once the Voter has voted and mailed back their ballot they are able to check their returned ballot status at www.recorder.pima.gov then click on the Ballot by Mail Status option. This feature offers voters the ability to verify that their ballot has been returned and is being processed through our system.
Check Your Registration:
For more information, voters may log onto the Recorder’s office web site at www.recorder.pima.gov and click on the “Check Your Registration” option. The “Check Your Registration” option offers Pima County Voters the convenience to review their voter information anywhere at any time.
For any additional questions please call the Pima County Recorder’s office at 520-724-4330. Out-of-town residents may call 1-800-775-7462 and ask for extension 44330.
