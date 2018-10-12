Cochise County emergency response agencies successfully complete full-scale training exercise

Sierra Vista Fire Chief Ron York added, “Our firefighters and EMS personnel are training constantly and exercises like this one are vital to ensure readiness in the event of a major emergency. If we are not prepared, we can be overcome by the immensity of the event and may not think straight. We need to be able to run an incident almost without thinking, because we have done it in practice so many times. An exercise like this allows us to make mistakes, learn from them and each other, and be best prepared for large-scale incidents in the future.”