County parking facilities open late for special weekend events

All three of Pima County’s public parking facilities, the Public Works Garage, 50 W. Alameda St., Public Service Center Garage, 38 E. Alameda St. and El Presidio Garage, 165 W. Alameda St., will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 12, Saturday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 14. Entry at all three locations will be permitted until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday. Security will be provided by uniformed officers on patrol.