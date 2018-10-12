Disney on Ice skates into Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Disney on Ice returns to the Old Pueblo this weekend to the Tucson Arena.
This year’s show features Disney Princess Moana for the first time. Organizers said this year’s theme “Dare to Dream” hopes to show children they can control their own destinies.
Hosts Mickey and Minne will be joined by other princesses like Belle, Elsa, Cinderella and Rapunzel. The shows kicked off on Thursday and continue until Sunday, Oct. 18, 2018.
