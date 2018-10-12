Disney on Ice skates into Tucson

Disney on Ice skates into Tucson
Disney on Ice returns to Tucson Oct. 11-14. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By Vicki Karr | October 12, 2018 at 8:24 AM MST - Updated October 12 at 8:34 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Disney on Ice returns to the Old Pueblo this weekend to the Tucson Arena.

This year’s show features Disney Princess Moana for the first time. Organizers said this year’s theme “Dare to Dream” hopes to show children they can control their own destinies.

[ Ticket information ]

Hosts Mickey and Minne will be joined by other princesses like Belle, Elsa, Cinderella and Rapunzel. The shows kicked off on Thursday and continue until Sunday, Oct. 18, 2018.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.