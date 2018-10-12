Hello Kitty is coming to Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Well, not exactly the kitty herself, but the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be in the Old Pueblo next weekend, so fans mark your calendar.
The truck will be in Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at La Encantada at 2905 East Skyline Drive, Tucson 85718. (in Restaurant Circle near Firebirds)
Fans can look forward to some exclusive goodies and even limited edition collectibles like:
- Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookie
- Lunchbox with Confetti Popcorn
- Hello Kitty Plush Toy
- New Petit Fours Box Set
If those don’t interest fans, there are the following as well: thermal bottles, keychains, bottled water, a 5-piece macaron box set, bow headband and Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirts in both youth and adult sizes.
In case you miss the truck here in Tucson and aren’t worried about a little travel the truck will be stopping in Gilbert the following Saturday, Oct. 27.
Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture, the cafe on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S., drawing crowds of up to hundreds of Hello Kitty lovers at each stop.
To date, two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to more than 60 cities across both coasts – from Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston – to Chicago, New York and Florida. For 2018, new cities have been added to Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s ever-expanding routes, including Boise, Idaho and Omaha, Nebraska.
