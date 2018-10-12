Inside Stacey Abrams' strategy to mobilize Georgia voters

That builds on a larger voter outreach effort, some of it conventional, but all of it on a scale Georgia Democrats haven't employed since the GOP's ascendance here nearly two decades ago. That includes paid and volunteer canvassers, more than a dozen field offices, daily phone banks and an aggressive digital operation with both advertising and fundraising arms. The latter has helped Abrams nearly keep pace with Kemp in the hunt for money, even as he hammers her for raising millions of dollars from beyond Georgia.