OVERTIME: Week 9 high school football schedule

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It may be Week 9, but there are still plenty of key games in southern Arizona.
One of the biggest matchups is the KOLD Overtime Game of the Week -- the Gila Region showdown between the Douglas Bulldogs (5-2, 0-2) at the Amphi Panthers (3-4, 2-0).
Friday, Oct. 12
Douglas at Amphi
Benson at Bisbee
Nogales at Buena
Salpointe Catholic at Canyon Del Oro
Sahuarita at Catalina
Casa Grande at Catalina Foothills
Empire at Cholla
Marana at Cienega
Desert View at Flowing Wells
Ironwood Ridge at Sunnyside
Rincon/University at Mountain View
Palo Verde at Rio Rico
Pueblo High at Walden Grove
Pusch Ridge Christian at Sabino
Tombstone at Santa Rita
Tanque Verde at Safford
Tucson at Sandra Day O’Connor
Miami at Wilcox
