OVERTIME: Week 9 high school football schedule

OVERTIME: Week 9 high school football schedule
(Source: Tucson News Now)
By Tucson News Now | October 12, 2018 at 3:39 PM MST - Updated October 12 at 3:46 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It may be Week 9, but there are still plenty of key games in southern Arizona.

One of the biggest matchups is the KOLD Overtime Game of the Week -- the Gila Region showdown between the Douglas Bulldogs (5-2, 0-2) at the Amphi Panthers (3-4, 2-0).

During the games, you can get live scoring updates HERE.

WEEK 9 SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 12

Douglas at Amphi

Benson at Bisbee

Nogales at Buena

Salpointe Catholic at Canyon Del Oro

Sahuarita at Catalina

Casa Grande at Catalina Foothills

Empire at Cholla

Marana at Cienega

Desert View at Flowing Wells

Ironwood Ridge at Sunnyside

Rincon/University at Mountain View

Palo Verde at Rio Rico

Pueblo High at Walden Grove

Pusch Ridge Christian at Sabino

Tombstone at Santa Rita

Tanque Verde at Safford

Tucson at Sandra Day O’Connor

Miami at Wilcox

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.