Pile burning in Cochise Stronghold in October, November
(Source: Pixabay)
By Tucson News Now | October 11, 2018 at 6:12 PM MST - Updated October 11 at 6:13 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - There may be smoke visible in parts of Cochise County in October and November but not to worry, it’s supposed to be there.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, personnel with the Douglas Ranger District will be burning piles of wood in Cochise Stronghold during both months as weather permits.

Slash piles that cover 50 acres will be burned to reduce excess fuels (flammable vegetation) in the Wildland-Urban Interface in and around the campground and residences in the area.

Burning will be done in small parcels when environmental conditions are favorable, according to the Forest Service. Smoke impacts should be minimal due to the small sizes of piles and parcels to be burned. Light smoke may be visible from Sunsites and Highway 80.

No closures will be implemented during the burns.

Recreationists visiting the Stronghold are advised to use situational awareness, practice personal safety and avoid areas where burning is occurring.

