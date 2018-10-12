Pumpkin Patch adoptions taking place at PACC

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Halloween is just around the corner, and Pima Animal Care Center is planning a spooky celebration. “Pumpkin Patch Adoptions” will be held Sunday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will feature family-friendly entertainment throughout the shelter including games, raffles, trunk-or-treating and more. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to wear their costumes, but please no masks or weapons.
The shelter is offering a special “pumpkin promo” leading up to and during the event. Adopters can come by the shelter beginning Oct. 15 where they will find on the bottom of a pumpkin a discount on pets who are four months or older. The promotion continues throughout the month of October.
All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.