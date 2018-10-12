Pumpkin Patch adoptions taking place at PACC

Trick-or-Treat with the shelter pets

October 11, 2018 at 6:22 PM MST - Updated October 11 at 6:22 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Halloween is just around the corner, and Pima Animal Care Center is planning a spooky celebration. “Pumpkin Patch Adoptions” will be held Sunday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will feature family-friendly entertainment throughout the shelter including games, raffles, trunk-or-treating and more. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to wear their costumes, but please no masks or weapons.

The shelter is offering a special “pumpkin promo” leading up to and during the event. Adopters can come by the shelter beginning Oct. 15 where they will find on the bottom of a pumpkin a discount on pets who are four months or older. The promotion continues throughout the month of October.

Check out PACC’s pets online (dogs, cats) or visit them in person at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. The shelters hours are noon-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.

