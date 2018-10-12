Rain or shine, Tucson Meet Yourself will go on as planned

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Whether it's rain or - well, more rain - Tucson Meet Yourself will go on as planned.
The 45th annual festival will likely be battling the elements with a weekend forecast full of wet weather. Coordinators of the tasty Tucson tradition are not ready to let rain ruin what they’ve prepared months for.
There was less than a day left of preparation for Tucson Meet Yourself Communications Director Kimi Eisele as she walked around Jacome Plaza in downtown. Booths and tents are already set up to hold about 100 performers, 100 folk artists, and 50 food vendors, organizers said, at the October 12-14 event.
"Golf carts and trucks and booths, being set up all around us," she said, showing off the work being done. "Tucson in October - it tends not to rain until Halloween. So this is kind of a new hurricane experience."
After a quiet couple of days, things are changing before the weekend as the remnants of Tropical Storm Sergio impact Arizona, according to the Tucson News Now First Alert Weather Team.
"There's a little bit of a trepidation about people not showing up with all this hard work. We're not letting it dampen our spirits," Eisele said.
Arslan Redzepovic won’t be crying about it. He spent Thursday, Oct. 11, setting up for Chef Alisah’s Restaurant. The European and Bosnian cuisine has had a booth at Tucson Meet Yourself for at least the last five years.
"Two or three weeks. You have to be prepared for this. This is not a joke. You have to represent really what you have and it's going to be good," Redzepovic said.
Eisele said that Tucson Meet Yourself drew in 120,000 visitors over the three-day festival last year. This year, she’s encouraging all those people to come ready with raincoats.
"My suggestion: Wear a ball cap, wear a hood, and you come out. When else do you get to be downtown in civic space with hundreds of people, all from different cultures, also in the rain," she said.
Redzepovic is expecting return customers to his table, hoping "a lot of people" will come back regardless of the weather forecast. As for any newbies to the festival, interested in participating in the fun but nervous about the rain, he believes they'll just need some tasty temptation.
"Some of them, of course, they're skeptic. I have to push them, 'Come and try. You don't try, you don't know.'"
The festival is happening rain or shine, in front of the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14.
Tucson Meet Yourself is a free festival, but they sell water, sodas, t-shirts, and merchandise during the festival to raise funds.
