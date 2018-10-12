SNAP THE VOTE: McSally takes lead over Sinema in new poll

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona Senate hopeful Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) has announced a free rally featuring Mitt Romney this Friday. The event starts at 2:30pm MST at The Falls Event Center in Gilbert.
Reports from The Hill noted a private fundraiser the following week featuring George W. Bush and a price-tag of $2,700 for admittance and $5,000 for a picture with Bush.
News of McSally’s “Get Out the Vote” rally comes after the latest ABC15 and OH Predictive Insights poll places McSally ahead of competitor Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for the first time in this midterm race.
ABC15 reports McSally leads by 6 points with 47% of voters polled in favor of McSally and 41% in favor of Sinema.
It is unclear, however, if the ABC15 poll accounted for a surge of voters spurred by celebrity Taylor Swift’s social media post. Swift encouraged her fans on Instagram to get out and vote while endorsing Tennessee Democratic candidates Phil Bresden for Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives.
KTAR News 92.3 FM reported on Arizona election official Adrian Fontes’ Wednesday tweet noting the ties between Swift’s social media post and a spike in Arizona voter registration.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.