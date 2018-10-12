Tucson declared winner of second ‘Bring TCM To Your Hometown’ contest

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced earlier this week that after overwhelming response from fans, Tucson has been named the winner of the second Bring TCM to your Hometown contest.
The contest received a record-breaking 162 entries from 118 cities across the U.S. and ran exclusively on the TCM Backlot website, which is the network’s official fan club website.
What this means is TCM will host a free screening of Rio Bravo at the historic Fox Tucson Theatre on Dec. 2 in celebration of the 60th anniversary of its filming in Tucson. As an added bonus, a star in the film and iconic actress Angie Dickinson will join TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz for a special introduction and for a meet and greet with fans.
“The Bring TCM to your Hometown contest allows us to bring TCM fans together to enjoy classic movies on the big screen while highlighting TCM as the ultimate movie lover destination,” said Genevieve McGillicuddy, vice president of enterprises and strategic partnerships, TCM, in the same news release. “Angie Dickinson is a screen legend and we’re honored to have the opportunity to bring her back to Tucson where she filmed Rio Bravo and hear from her about the making of this remarkable film.”
Members of TCM’s official fan club, TCM Backlot, can reserve their tickets today. Tickets will be available to the public for free on October 19 by visiting TCMBacklot.com/RioBravo.
