Tucson police looking for missing elderly man

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson police are looking for an elderly man who was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 11.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, 80-year-old Said Durow was last seen at 7 p.m. Thursday when he was walking in the area near South Alvernon Way and East Drexel Road.
Durow is described as black, 5-foot-3 with a medium build and white hair. He only speaks Somali.
He was wearing a white hat with no brim, black T-shirt and black pants.
No photo of Durow was available.
Anyone who sees Durow is asked to call 911.
