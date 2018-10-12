Tucson police looking for missing elderly man

80-year-old Said Durow was last seen Thursday, Oct. 11, near South Alvernon Way and East Drexel Road. (Source: Google Maps)
By Tucson News Now | October 12, 2018 at 5:46 AM MST - Updated October 12 at 5:46 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson police are looking for an elderly man who was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 11.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, 80-year-old Said Durow was last seen at 7 p.m. Thursday when he was walking in the area near South Alvernon Way and East Drexel Road.

Durow is described as black, 5-foot-3 with a medium build and white hair. He only speaks Somali.

He was wearing a white hat with no brim, black T-shirt and black pants.

No photo of Durow was available.

Anyone who sees Durow is asked to call 911.

