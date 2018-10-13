Chance of wet weather won’t stop the show at the Oro Valley Music Festival this weekend

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Residents can anticipate delays around Naranja Park this weekend with thousands of concert-goers expected at the Oro Valley Music Festival.
Event Producer Mike O’Donnell said if there is any wet weather, it won’t stop the show schedule.
“The weather has been playing with us a little bit," said O’Donnell. "If we get a little rain for tomorrow, some of our sponsors are bringing out ponchos. Umbrellas are not allowed, it’s a safety issue.”
Safety is the top priority for the Oro Valley Police Department this weekend. Public Information Officer Carmen Trevizo said, it is business as usual.
“We are accustomed to working in all kinds of different environments, in the rain, the heat, at night, so for us our safety and traffic plan has not changed at all," said Trevizo.
If you haven’t paid for a VIP parking pass, you can park in several lots at the Oro Valley Marketplace. There are shuttle stops for you to get on and off shuttles heading back and forth from Naranja Park.
The Oro Valley Police Department will also be using a drone to help with security measures. Trevizo said downpours would keep it grounded, but it will be flying in cloudy or clear skies, even a light drizzle.
“It’s a great vantage point to have because then you can see, oh, well where are most people congregating, we need to send some more resources there. Or oh, where can somebody gain access to? And you just don’t get that same image at ground level," Trevizo said.
Organizers expect thousands of concert-goers, not only from southern Arizona, but from around the state, even out-of-state. Don Weiss and his wife are two of those traveling in for the music festival. The couple, from SanTan Valley, are on vacation this week. Oro Valley is their last stop in the RV.
“We saw it online months ago, so we set a reminder and drove down for it," said Weiss. “This is a wonderful location. Beautiful mountains around and everything, you couldn’t ask for a better setting. So it’s going to be nice.”
GENERAL INFO
- All ages are welcome.
- Kids 10 & under are $8.00 on Saturday & are free on SUNDAY ONLY.
- The venues gates open at 12:30 pm both days.
- Everyone is subject to search on entry.
- No re-entry.
- The show will take place rain or shine.
- Festival ends on or before 10 pm both days.
- No RV parking is allowed in any onsite parking lots.
- All food and beverage vendors accept both credit cards and cash.
