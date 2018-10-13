Child burn victim testifies in trial of adoptive mother

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - No cell phones, no cameras and lots of security. Those were the conditions of the courtroom as the 7-year-old victim in this case took the stand. The court’s first priority in this trial, the judge said, was the well-being of the child.
Samantha Osteraas was teary-eyed as her adopted daughter shared the details of the night she received third degree burns from hot water in a bathtub. The child's biological parents were asked to leave the courtroom while she shared her story, to avoid further trauma.
Osteraas is accused of holding her adopted daughter in the bath and now faces several counts of child abuse.
The child told prosecutors her adoptive mother told her to get in the bathtub and stay in, holding her down with a pink towel.
Osteraas' defense attorneys argued that her daughter's testimony didn't match that of statements she told the hospital upon arrival back in 2016. They argue Osteraas left the room to check on her other children and left her daughter in the water.
The now 7-year-old said she cried, and her dad called paramedics for help.
Her treatment began upon arrival to the Banner - University Medical Center in Tucson, under the guidance of Dr. Gary Vercruysse.
He testified earlier Friday morning.
Jurors only had a look at photos of her burns that were too graphic to show.
He performed dozens of surgeries on the victim in this case and said there was thought that these burns could be serious enough to end her life.
Based on the state she showed up to the hospital in, he said he also thought there may have been a delay in bringing the child in for treatment.
“She was lethargic. She wasn’t talking and it didn’t look like she had burned in the last hour or so,” he said. A majority of her body was covered in third-degree burns. He said 95 percent of her burns wouldn’t heal on her own. “She was in the intensive care unit, on a ventilator, and receiving quite a bit of IV fluids to maintain her blood pressure.”
The victim is still healing. As she testified in front of the court, she wore a wrap under her shirt that she said protected her scars.
She told jurors and the gallery about the burn camp she recently attended.
The trial will pick up on Tuesday next week, and Osteraas' fate could go to jurors for deliberation on Thursday.
