Combs Middle School-Coffee Cart Club
Pictured left to right: Caedin Neill, Austin Fuller, Sam Ramirez Romero and Mayte Verdugo (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District)
By Laura Ridge | October 12, 2018 at 9:55 PM MST - Updated October 12 at 9:55 PM

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Combs Middle School Life Skills Class (the class focuses on everyday skills, both academic and functional for students with special needs) started a Coffee Cart Club this year.

The purpose of the club is to empower the students with meaningful experiences that they could carry on past their time in junior high school.

Donations to create the club came from H&I Automotive in Mesa and Mander Cakes Distributions in Show Low.

Each week, the students take coffee and tea drink orders from the school staff and deliveries occur on Friday morning. Through this venture, students are able to practice their social skills and money calculating which are essential for future independent living.

