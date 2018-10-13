FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier days ahead!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - After a wet couple of days, things are going to be a bit drier and sunnier for the beginning of the workweek! Rain chances stick around, but they’ll be more isolated to scattered in nature.
SUNDAY: 30 percent chance of showers and storms. Clearing skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s. 20 percent chance of storms.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. 30 percent chance of storms.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. 10 percent chance of storms.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. 20 percent chance of storms.