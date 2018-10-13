FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain possible this weekend!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Saturday because of the moisture streaming in from Sergio. We do that anytime we think the weather will impact your day.
You can track the storms with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.
TOMORROW: 80 percent chance of showers lingering. Clearing skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Flash flooding is possible if we rain both Friday and in the morning.
SUNDAY: 40 percent chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with highs around 80 degrees. 30 percent chance of storms.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. 20 percent chance of storms.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. 10 percent chance of storms.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees.