Food and culture took center stage at day one of Tucson Meet Yourself

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The calls for bad weather mattered very little to the crowds in downtown Tucson on Friday for the 45th annual Tucson Meet Yourself, taking in the sights, sounds, smells.
With patrons shouting orders for empanadas and croquettas, the line has been busy at Patricia's Cuban Kitchen during the first day of Tucson Meet Yourself 2018.
“We had about 108 clients just this morning,” said Mari Infante. “It has been wonderful.”
Early morning worries of rain in the forecast did little to keep crowds away from Jacome Plaza.
"People have been out here, saw a few raincoats, but look at the sun!"
“I love seeing all of the different kinds of food and people out here,” said vendor Michael Carter, who drove in from San Diego Thursday night to sell chip and snack dips. “People love food, so it’s easy to get people to try things. Everybody is happy, out here having a good time.”
But it is not all about eating. Entertainers from across the country are performing for the thousands of foodies in downtown Tucson.
“I think it’s the food and the music both that do it for me,” said Jeff Rockson, a guitarist. “I’m personally vegan, but there are plenty of options for everyone here.”
Food from six continents; a slice of Tucson life.
“Tucson is a very special place,” according to Rockson.
