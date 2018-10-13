Hanging Frankenstein decoration divides community

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) - Some residents in one Dallas neighborhood are freaking out over a Halloween yard decoration.
They are calling it disturbing and insensitive.
"The first time I drove past it, I did a double, triple take," said Sloan Dix, a resident of the Lakewood neighborhood. "I do respect people's wish to decorate their house the way they want for Halloween, but this feels like it takes it to a different level. The problem is from far away, it looks like something different."
The Frankenstein hanging from a tree, some say, connotes a painful chapter in American history and is at best insensitive.
"The rights of a homeowner, a white person in particular, to hang a decoration up like this have to give way to the sensitivity we should have for all of our neighbors," said George Mason, another resident of the neighborhood.
"I just hate it,” said Kim Mason. “It brings up bad things in our history."
Others call that an overreaction and say it’s the homeowners' right to decorate how they choose.
"It's their house and it's Halloween,” said Terry Lane. “People can decorate. I don't want someone to tell me how I can decorate for Christmas."
Some neighbors said the homeowner is being bullied.
She's had the decoration for 40 years and has told neighbors it brings her grandchildren joy.
Others hope she'll adjust with the times.
"Even though it is a Frankenstein, could it not just be standing in their front yard?" Dix said.
Local media tried to speak with the homeowner, but she did not open her door.
