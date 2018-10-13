No. 14 Florida rallies from 18 down to beat Vanderbilt 37-27

Florida: The Gators struggled yet again with too many penalties. The costliest came when they left the sideline while Vanderbilt trainers tended to lineman Dare Odeyingbo and coaches started yelling at each other. That unsportsmanlike conduct penalty wound up being the second for Joseph. The linebacker had been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on Vanderbilt's third TD drive for slamming a running back to the ground after the whistle.