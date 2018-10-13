OUCH: Utah takes 28-0 halftime lead over Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY (Tucson News Now) - Utah’s defense was all the talk in the lead up to the Utes’ Friday night Pac-12 game against the Arizona Wildcats.
But it was Utah’s offense that made the biggest impact as the the Utes (3-2, 1-2 Pac-12) manhandled the Wildcats (3-3. 2-1 Pac-12) for a 28-0 halftime lead.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley proved unstoppable. On the first series of the game he gave Utah a 7-0 lead with an 8-yard pass to Samson Nacua.
Arizona was forced to punt on the ensuing possession and Utah took the ball and drove it down the Wildcats’ throats.
Huntley completed passes of 39 and 20 yards before Zack Moss made it 14-0 with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes to go in the first quarter.
Utah struck again early in the second quarter when Huntley completed a 68-yard scoring strike to Demari Simpkins.
The Utes went ahead 28-0 with 2 minutes to go when Huntley ran it in from 4 yards out.
The stat sheet was brutal for the Wildcats. UA had only 85 yards passing and 29 yards rushing. Utah piled up 195 passing yards and 100 rushing yards.
Utah had allowed only 42 yards rushing in its last two games, big wins over Washington State and Stanford.
The Wildcats rank third in the Pac-12 in rushing offense with 201.8 yards per game. Individually, J.J. Taylor is third in the league in rushing yardage with 600 total yards through six games.
Quarterback Kahlil Tate, one of the team’s best running threats a year ago, has 69 total rushing yards in three Pac-12 games. It’s a stark turn from 2017 where he averaged 201.2 rushing yards in his first six league games.
