OVERTIME: Douglas gets back on their feet with win over Amphi

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The embattled Douglas Bulldogs rallied from an early deficit to beat Amphi Panthers 38-20 and end a two-game losing streak.
Douglas’s program has come under fire after reporting the use of an ineligible player in their season-opening win over rival Bisbee.
Head coach James Fitzgerald was on the sideline Friday night a week after he was suspended in a strange 24-hour cycle in which he was initially told he would sit two weeks but was reinstated a day later.
The Bulldogs (6-2, 1-2) after back-to-back 0-10 seasons started 2018 with five straight wins.
Douglas started the evening on the outside of the playoff picture (#20) in Conference 4-A.
They will likely need to win out to make the state tournament.
The Bulldogs travel back to Tucson to face Palo Verde in Week 10.
Amphi (3-5, 2-1) saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.
The Panthers play their final home game of the season next Friday night against Walden Grove.
