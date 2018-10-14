Cardinals Gameday: Minnesota

“Being born and raised in Minnesota like him, it just makes me so damn proud to see him doing the things he’s doing, but not just on the field. The way he carries himself, the constant professional, the teammate he is,” said Fitzgerald, who will decide this winter whether to come back for a 16th season. “Being around him at different events, the guy is class personified, and it just makes me so, so happy to see somebody like that be rewarded.”