MISSING: Pima County deputies searching for vulnerable man
Everett Ritchie (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Tucson News Now | October 13, 2018 at 9:14 PM MST - Updated October 13 at 9:14 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable man.

92-year-old Everett J. Ritchie is described as 5-foot-10, 155 pounds, brown eyes, white hair. It is not known what he may be wearing.

He was last seen in the 8700 block of North La Cholla Drive at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Ritchie left in an unknown direction in a 2009 green Honda CRV with Arizona license WCEPY94.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to call 911.

