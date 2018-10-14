MISSING: Pima County deputies searching for vulnerable man

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable man.
92-year-old Everett J. Ritchie is described as 5-foot-10, 155 pounds, brown eyes, white hair. It is not known what he may be wearing.
He was last seen in the 8700 block of North La Cholla Drive at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13.
Ritchie left in an unknown direction in a 2009 green Honda CRV with Arizona license WCEPY94.
Anyone with information on his location is urged to call 911.
