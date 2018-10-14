Northwest FD: Pedestrian struck, suffers potentially life-threatening injuries

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side on Saturday night, Oct. 13.
According to Capt. Brian Keeley of Northwest Fire District, the pedestrian suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
The collision happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Oracle Road, just south of Ina Road, according to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
No further information was immediately available.
