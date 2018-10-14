Richard Jefferson walks away from basketball

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - He won a title.
He had fun.
And he made a whole lot of money in the process.
Richard Jefferson spoke to the world Saturday for the first time since his father, Richard Jefferson Sr., was tragically murdered in a Los Angeles drive-by shooting last month.
He paid tribute to his dad, lovingly known as “Big Rich”, in an Instagram post and then announced that his NBA career was over at 17 seasons.
Jefferson was the 13th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2001 NBA draft.
This after a stellar three-year career as an Arizona Wildcat in which he averaged 11 points and five rebounds a game.
Jefferson played those 17 seasons with eight different teams, competing in over 1200 games and making over $116 million in the process.
He was the primary donor for a UA Athletics practice facility that opened with his name, Richard Jefferson Gymnasium, in 2009.
He won his lone NBA title with Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
