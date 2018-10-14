Roadrunners stretch season-starting win streak to three

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson made it a weekend sweep of the first two games of their first road trip beating San Diego 3-2 on Friday night and Bakersfield 2-1 on Saturday.
The Roadrunners (3-0) got goals from Michael Bunting, Trevor Cheek and Trevor Murphy to race to an early 3-0 lead against the Gulls
Roadrunners Goaltender Hunter Miska had a career-high 42 saves
Tucson now has a 2-0 lead over San Diego in the I-8 Border rivalry.
The Roadrunners scored a pair of second period goals and made it stand up in their win over the Condors.
For the second time this season Tucson began a game by giving up a short-handed goal in the first period.
The Roadrunners would strike in the second, with Hudson Fasching’s first goal as a member of the club.
Adam Helewka broke the 1-1 tie as the clock expired on the second session.
Led by a nine-save third period from Adin Hill, the Roadrunners held off a late push from Bakersfield.
Hill takes his second victory in as many starts this season with the win, stopping 25/26 in total.
Tucson wraps up the three-game road trip in San Jose on Monday night.
The Roadrunners and San Jose are the only two undefeated teams in the Pacific Division. Faceoff at 7 p.m.
Tucson returns home to T-C-C Arena on Friday night to face Rockford.
