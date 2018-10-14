Tucson cycling community rides in honor of cyclist killed on A Mountain

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Cyclists from around Tucson spent Saturday night honoring one of their own, 73-year-old Rick Ellwanger, who loved grabbing life by the handlebars.
"He was just a really awesome guy. He spent most of his time on a bicycle," said Victor Riquelme, who was a teammate of Ellwanger's.
Tucson Police said Ellwanger was struck by a drunk driver driving the wrong way down the mountain, on the one way road. 20-year-old Yanibra Moreno faces several felony charges, including second degree murder for the crash.
His death is why dozens of cyclists showed up to Transit Cycles in droves before making their way up A Mountain, passing the very spot Ellwanger was hit and killed days ago.
Gord Fraser was there moments after he was hit, on the scene as paramedics arrived.
"This is certainly the most life-altering or life-reflecting thing that has ever happened to me," Fraser said. It's why he was one of those who came to pay their respects to do what Ellwanger loved the most, hitting the road on two wheels.
Among the crowd in Ellwanger's memory was an extra special bike, one Colin Holmes made.
"I feel that vulnerability so deeply and I want people to know how vulnerable we are," Holmes said. He's one of the artists behind the ghost bikes seen around town. He hauled a winged bike up the mountain tonight, in hopes what happened to Ellwanger won't happen again.
"We're a life. We're a person," Holmes said. The bike is a symbol of safety. Holmes saids crashes like these are far too common in the Old Pueblo and they hurt the entire cyclist community.
"In a way I knew Rick, because we're all part of a really tight community here in Tucson. Anyone that rides bikes, no matter what kind of cycling they do -- we all care about each other and we all look out for each other," he said.
Looking out for each other means paying attention and being smart. That's a reminder Fraser puts out after what he saw earlier this week.
"It's a tragedy that could be avoided," Fraser said.
Those who came out in honor of Ellwanger said he always had a smile on his face and welcomed anyone to the cycling scene.
